Man's remains found north of Grande Prairie, RCMP say death suspicious

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a man's remains were found near Clairmont on Thursday.

The remains were found on Range Road 55, south of Township Road 730.

RCMP have identified the deceased as Echer Marcial, 34, of Grande Prairie.

Marcial’s death is considered suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Mounties are asking for dash cam footage from the area between March 13 and March 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Clairmont is around 8.5 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.