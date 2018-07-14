CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man sent to hospital after being struck by the CTrain
Calgary police are still investigating after a pedestrian was struck by the CTrain on Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 11:03AM MDT
Police say that a Calgary man is very lucky he wasn't killed when he was struck by a CTrain and dragged early Saturday morning.
The 22-year-old man was walking in the area of 8 Street and 7 Avenue S.W. at around 8:00 a.m. when he attempted to beat the oncoming train.
Authorities say he was hit and ended up being dragged a short distance.
He was taken to hospital, but it's expected that he will survive.
