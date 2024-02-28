CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man sent to hospital after early morning shooting

    Calgary police are investigating the city's latest shooting that left a man in critical condition Wednesday morning.
    A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday, police confirmed to CTV News.

    Just before 7 a.m., a man was found with gunshot wounds near 64 Avenue and Centre Street.

    EMS took the victim to Foothills Medical Centre.

    At 7:30 a.m., police were not able to provide further details but were canvassing the area, looking for witnesses.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police.

    This is a developing story and we will have more information when it becomes available…

