Man sent to hospital after early morning shooting

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday, police confirmed to CTV News.

Just before 7 a.m., a man was found with gunshot wounds near 64 Avenue and Centre Street.

EMS took the victim to Foothills Medical Centre.

At 7:30 a.m., police were not able to provide further details but were canvassing the area, looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police.

This is a developing story and we will have more information when it becomes available…