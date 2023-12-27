CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man seriously injured after being hit by the CTrain

    Calgary police say a man was struck by the CTrain at Rundle station on Dec. 27, 2023. Calgary police say a man was struck by the CTrain at Rundle station on Dec. 27, 2023.

    Emergency crews say a man was seriously injured after he was hit by the CTrain in northeast Calgary Wednesday morning.

    Police say at just after 7 a.m., a man was struck by the train near the Rundle LRT station.

    He sustained serious injuries in the incident, but was in stable condition when he was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

    Northbound trains were suspended while crews attended the scene. Southbound trains were not affected.

