Man seriously injured in Deerfoot Trail crash

A man was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning that closed southbound Deerfoot Trail for several hours.

The road closed shortly before 4 a.m. because of a single-vehicle crash near 17 Avenue.

Police say a 2015 GMC Sierra van, driven by a man in his 60s, was southbound on Deerfoot Trail when the vehicle struck the barrier in the median.

The van then crossed three lanes of southbound traffic before hitting the bridge deck of Peigan Trail before rolling onto its roof.

The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded.

The traffic unit is investigating. At this time, it’s not known what led to the crash.

The road was reopened at about 8 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips