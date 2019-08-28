Calgary police have charged a man who was shot by an officer over the weekend.

The incident unfolded about 4:05 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Shawville Blvd. S.E., where officers were called to reports of a suspicious person armed with a weapon who was acting erratically.

When officers arrived, they were confronted a by a man in his 30s and “the situation escalated at which time the man was shot,” according to a police press release.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting, which is standard practise whenever someone is seriously injured or killed by police.

ASIRT released a photo Tuesday of a machete the man is alleged to have been holding, along with a small knife, when he was shot.

Police say the man fell to the ground in a seated position after he was shot and kept hold of the machete and knife, so an Arwen less-lethal launcher, a PepperBall launcher and a Taser were used to disarm him.

The man was then taken to hospital, where he remains in custody in stable condition after being treated for a broken femur and penetrating wounds.

Video from the officers' body worn cameras is being reviewed as part of the ASIRT investigation.

Daniel Richard Balcerzak, 35, of Claresholm, is charged with:

Two counts of assaulting a police officer

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Posssessing a weapon dangerous to public peace

Uttering threats to cause death

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 10.