    • Man shot by police officer during altercation in Calgary community of Temple

    Calgary police say an officer opened fire in the northeast community of Temple on Thursday evening, striking a man in the leg. Calgary police say an officer opened fire in the northeast community of Temple on Thursday evening, striking a man in the leg.
    Calgary police say an officer opened fire in the northeast community of Temple on Thursday evening, striking a man in the leg.

    According to police, multiple calls to 911 came in just before 7 p.m., resulting in officers being dispatched to the 0-100 block of Templebow Way N.E.

    Police say they were initially called regarding a firearms complaint.

    Police say one officer discharged their firearm, striking a man in the leg.

    The injured individual was taken to hospital.

    Police say his injuries are minor.

    No officers were injured in the incident.

    The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in the aftermath.

    ASIRT investigates when police actions in the province result in injury or death.

