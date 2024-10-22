Man shot dead at Homestead Drive home identified as John Ochelo

Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting late last week in northeast Calgary.

John Noon Ochelo, 28, was shot shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, at a home in the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E.

He died at the scene.

He was identified by police on Tuesday, following an autopsy.

On Monday, police said the shooting was one of 16 this year linked to organized crime.

According to police, that's about a quarter of the year's total shootings (65).

Ochelo is also Calgary's 15th homicide victim of 2024.

Witness reports and CCTV footage were collected from the scene but investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone else with relevant information or CCTV footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A man of the same name and age has been charged in connection with multiple incidents over the past decade.

Those incidents resulted in charges relating to drugs, firearms and kidnapping.