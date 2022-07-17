Man stabbed at Cowboys Casino, sent to hospital

A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that took place at Cowboy's Casino in Calgary.

Calgary police told CTV News that officers were dispatched to the scene of the business, located at 421 12 Ave. S.E., at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an altercation.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds.

EMS took the victim to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable, condition.

A second male, believed to be the offender, was arrested without further incident.

Charges are pending.