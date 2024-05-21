CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man walks into Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds

    Police are looking to the public for information about what happened to a man who walked into the Peter Lougheed Centre on May 20, 2024, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police are looking to the public for information about what happened to a man who walked into the Peter Lougheed Centre on May 20, 2024, suffering from gunshot wounds.
    Calgary police are investigating after a man appeared at a northeast hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

    At 9:30 p.m., a man who appeared to have been shot walked into the Peter Lougheed Centre.

    Officials say he is in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

    Police are looking into what happened to him, but have not released any further information.

    Anyone with info about the incident is asked to call CPS.

