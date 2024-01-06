Mark Rassell scores first AHL goal as Wranglers defeat Silver Knights 5-1

Calgarian Mark Rassell scored his first AHL career goal Friday as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 5-1 at the Saddledome.

Rassell’s goal came late in the second period, elevating the Wranglers to a commanding 5-0 lead as the club got two goals from Matt Coronato, and singles from Emilio Pettersen and Cole Schwindt to give them the margin of victory.

“We had a good start, we were dialled in and got some good bounces right away,” said Wrangler head coach Trent Cull in post-game interview.

Cull said Rassell’s play impressed him.

“He was doing some good things with his feet and he had a couple chances too. It was nice to see him get his first in the American League. That was awesome.”

“I grew up watching Blasty… it was an honour to wear it.”



Calgary-kid, Mark Rassell had a dream debut with the Wranglers tonight! pic.twitter.com/7xSCJu1Mpk — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 6, 2024

Dustin Wolf stopped 32 of 33 shots for the Wranglers to record his 14th win of the season.

Sheldon Rempal scored in the third for the Silver Knights to spoil Wolf’s shutout.

The two teams tee it up one more time Saturday at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.