Markstrom unbeatable as Flames tip Blackhawks 1-0
Thanks to Jacob Markstrom's 32 saves, Calgary stole two points on Saturday night.
Elias Lindholm scored the only goal and Markstrom was brilliant in posting his 20th career shutout as the Flames snapped a four-game losing skid with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
“Obviously you want to put on a better performance for your goalie, but he was dialed in tonight and he played an outstanding game,” said Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson. “Sometimes you need your goalie to steal a game and today was a perfect example of that.”
While Chicago only held a slight edge in shots at 32-30, the Blackhawks had a wide edge in quality chances with Markstrom forced to stare down five breakaways in the first 40 minutes.
“I feel like every game we're giving up a lot of grade A (chances) or breakaways,” said Lindholm. “Our game hasn't been where we want it to be and this guy has been battling every game and gives us a chance to be in it and have a chance to win.”
Boris Katchouk and Lukas Reichel got free inside the game's opening seven minutes, only to be turned aside. In the second, after Katchouk got in alone again short-handed but shot high, it was Philipp Kurashev all by himself but Markstrom flashed the glove to deny him on a deke.
Then, keeping the score 1-0 late in the second, Markstrom thwarted Isaak Phillips after he split the Flames' defence.
“The last few games, we've had some crazy bounces and it was nice to be on the right side of those for once,” said Markstrom, who improves to 14-13-2.
SALVAGING HOMESTAND
Calgary (22-22-5) finishes its six-game homestand with just two wins.
“You look at our last number of games and we've gotten leaky, I think there's a little mental fatigue,” said Flames coach Ryan Huska. “So this break is coming at the right time for our team where the guys can get away for a little bit and not think about hockey.”
The Blackhawks (14-34-2) have lost 10 straight on the road and are winless (0-19-1) in their last 20. The franchise record is 22 set in 1950-51 (0-20-2).
"Obviously it's really frustrating,” said Chicago defenceman Kevin Korchinski. “We've got to bear down and maybe not put it into words. Let our actions do the talking."
Petr Mrazek had 29 stops for Chicago. He falls to 12-19-1.
“We've had some games where we've had maybe more chances and more shots than the other team but maybe not the quality, but tonight I think we had the quality as well,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “I don't know if I've ever seen six breakaways in a game and zero on the score clock.”
Calgary went 1-for-2 on the man advantage while Chicago was 0-for-2.
"It's obviously really frustrating when you do get looks and the puck's not going in,” said Chicago forward Taylor Raddysh. “At the end of the day you have to bear down on a couple of them. As a whole group we need to find that extra little jump or step to be able to bang one home and get one by the goalie."
The lone goal came at 15:55 of the second.
On a power play, Lindholm set up Yegor Sharangovich in front, whose one-timer was blocked by defenceman Jarred Tinordi, but the puck caromed right to Lindholm at the side of the net and he fired it into the vacant side with Mrazek caught out of position.
“It's been a while, I've had a lot of chances, just haven't been able to put them in. So it's always nice to score again and also to help the team win,” Lindholm, who ended a 15-game goalless drought.
It's just his second goal in the last 25 games for Lindholm, who was selected by the NHL as Calgary's representative for the upcoming all-star game.
“He usually doesn't celebrate too hard when he scores so you can sense the relief,” said Andersson.
Two years removed from scoring 42 goals, Lindholm — who is a pending unrestricted free agent — has just nine goals through 49 games.
GREER GONE
The Flames announced that LW A.J. Greer will be out eight weeks with a fractured foot sustained in Thursday night's loss to Columbus. Inserted into the lineup was Walker Duehr, who assumed Greer's fourth line spot alongside rookies Cole Schwindt and Adam Klapka.
LINES IN A BLENDER
Calgary opened the night with a reconfigured top-six at forward with Jonathan Huberdeau moved onto a line with Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary. Sharangovich joined Lindholm and rookie Matt Coronato.
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: Kick off a five-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 7.
Flames: Open a four-game road trip on Feb. 6 against the Boston Bruins.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal leadership: Ex-BoC governor Carney insists Trudeau will lead party into next election
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney insists Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will still be the leader of the Liberal Party going into the next federal election, throwing cold water on years of rumours he is considering a run himself for the party's leadership.
BREAKING Former NHL player Alex Formenton has been charged by London police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Palestinian-Canadian civilian journalist reported missing in Gaza
A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza.
Three U.S. troops killed in drone attack in Jordan, at least two dozen injured: CNN
Three U.S. Army soldiers were killed and at least two dozen service members were injured in a drone attack overnight on a small U.S. outpost in Jordan, U.S. officials told CNN, marking the first time U.S. troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war
Ukraine says corrupt officials stole US$40 million meant to buy arms for the war with Russia
Employees from a Ukrainian arms firm conspired with defence ministry officials to embezzle almost US$40 million earmarked to buy 100,000 mortar shells for the war with Russia, Ukraine's security service reported.
Canadians to gather to say a final goodbye to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent
Flags on federal buildings across Canada were flying at half-mast Sunday as generations of political leaders gathered in the national capital to bid a final goodbye to left-leaning luminary Ed Broadbent.
French farmers aim to put Paris 'under siege' in tractor protest. Activists hurl soup at 'Mona Lisa'
Two climate activists hurled soup Sunday at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system. This came amid protests by French farmers against several issues, including low wages.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
International students in the GTA have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Canadians to gather to say a final goodbye to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent
Flags on federal buildings across Canada were flying at half-mast Sunday as generations of political leaders gathered in the national capital to bid a final goodbye to left-leaning luminary Ed Broadbent.
-
Couple break into room, shoot man in west Edmonton motel Friday: EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
-
Close to 200 vehicles drive from Lethbridge to Coutts to mark anniversary of border blockade
A large convoy of close to 200 vehicles drove from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alta. Saturday, marking the second anniversary of the original convoy and blockade that paralyzed the border crossing in 2022.
Vancouver
-
'Fasten your seatbelts': Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted to spike during refinery shutdown
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver spiked over the weekend, and one expert says they will continue to rise until the Parkland Refinery resumes operations.
-
'Heaviest rainfall' yet to come as storms drench South Coast: Environment Canada
The "heaviest rainfall" in a series of storms drenching B.C.'s South Coast is expected to begin Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Meet the man behind the Canucks' eye-popping dragon Lunar New Year jersey
Trevor Lai hit a designer hat trick when he was chosen to create the Canucks Lunar New Year jersey for the third time. But this year, he felt even more pressure.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall Warnings Issued in Nova Scotia for Sunday Night and Monday
A low pressure system moving up the U.S. eastern seaboard will pass the south and east of Nova Scotia Sunday night into Monday afternoon.
-
'He was a really good guy': Son, coworker remember beloved market fixture
Zach Wetmore returned to the Moncton Market to serve sausages like his father did before he died on Jan. 19.
-
NSCC staff could strike if collective agreement not ratified next week
Faculty and staff at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) have been negotiating a new collective agreement since August, but they have not come to a deal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
-
UBC researchers say ending clear-cut logging could reduce flood risks
As officials keep a close eye on potential flooding in parts of B.C. this weekend, University of British Columbia researchers are calling on the province to change forestry practices as a way of safeguarding against flood risk long-term.
-
Atmospheric rivers roll over B.C., melting snow and triggering flood advisories
Balmy weather and a series of rainstorms forecast for British Columbia's South Coast have set off flood advisories for rivers, streams and low-lying areas.
Toronto
-
International students in the GTA have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.
-
Crash in northwest Toronto leads to arrest, SIU investigation
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a crash and subsequent arrest in northwest Toronto early Sunday morning, police say.
-
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial provider, The Canadian Press has learned.
Montreal
-
Children's Clinic operator says Brunswick Medical Centre won't suffer the same fate
After the sudden closure of the Children's Clinic in Montreal earlier this week, there are growing concerns about the future of another clinic -- the Brunswick Medical Centre -- operated by the same company.
-
Quebec lawsuit could limit dismantling of homeless camps in the province
An hour's drive north of Montreal and at the doorway to Laurentian ski and cottage country, St-Jerome, Que., seems an unlikely focal point for the debate over homelessness. But a lawsuit against the town over its ban on makeshift shelters on public property could transform how municipalities across the province approach homeless encampments on their territory.
-
Montreal police investigating arson attack at Saint-Leonard office building
Montreal police are investigating a Saturday night arson attack at an office building in the Saint-Léonard borough.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person with serious injuries after 4-car crash allegedly caused by impaired driver
One person has been taken to a trauma centre early Sunday morning after a four-vehicle crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver in Alta Vista.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former NHL player Alex Formenton has been charged by London police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
Ottawa city councillor wants province to review Capital Ward developer donation
An Ottawa city councillor is asking the province of Ontario to review a $300,000 donation to Capital Ward by a developer, which became the subject of controversy at Wednesday's city council meeting.
Kitchener
-
Flood warnings issued for New Hamburg, Ayr
Two Waterloo Region towns will be on alert for flooding throughout the weekend.
-
Loaded firearm and drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Kitchener
What started as an arrest for a stolen vehicle in Kitchener led to regional police seizing other stolen property, drugs, and a loaded firearm.
-
'It just spread like wildfire': Kitchener Ont. man saves driver from burning car
A Kitchener, Ont. man is sharing his story about how he saved someone from a burning car on Highway 8.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra performs first ever Lion King live score
The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is set to enchant audiences with a historic production of Disney's iconic movie, The Lion King.
-
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
-
Province moves forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite concerns
The provincial government is moving forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite mounting concerns from health professionals.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury police searching for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
-
Liberal leadership: Ex-BoC governor Carney insists Trudeau will lead party into next election
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney insists Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will still be the leader of the Liberal Party going into the next federal election, throwing cold water on years of rumours he is considering a run himself for the party's leadership.
-
'It's really a coin flip': Experts weigh in on if Sudbury will recover $1.5M lost to fraud
The City of Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover more than $1.5 million it lost late last year when fraudsters infiltrated the email account of the contractor handling the Lorraine Street development – but experts say getting money back after a fraud, isn’t that easy.
Winnipeg
-
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
-
'It feels like a dream': Canada's first drag-artist-in-residence takes the stage in new program
In a fierce first for Canada, Winnipeg’s Rainbow Resource Centre has crowned its inaugural drag-artist-in-residence.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES An eagle, a catfish skeleton; check out some of the wild creations at The Forks warming huts
The warming huts are officially open at The Forks, bringing with them a display of art and architecture to the Winnipeg landmark.
Regina
-
Globe Theatre asking for $1.9M from City of Regina for construction funding
Regina's Globe Theatre is looking for $1.9 million in funding to complete the construction of the building and address their shortfall.
-
Garage fire in central Regina leads to no injuries
An early morning blaze that enveloped a detached garage near the city's centre has led to no injuries, fire crews say.
-
Serious collision blocks off highway near Milestone
A serious collision has blocked off the highway near Milestone on Saturday afternoon.