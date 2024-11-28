Marshal Iwaasa’s family still looking for answers five years after his disappearance

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

On November 17, 2019, 26-year-old Marshal Iwaasa left his mother's home in Lethbridge and told his family he was driving to Calgary.

That was the last time they ever saw or heard from Marshal.

Five years later his disappearance still weighs heavily on his family.

“Coming up on five years has led a lot of us in our family just to kind of sit back and reflect, I guess, on where we've come so far,"said Paige Fogen, Iwaasa’s sister.

"I think it's kind of a milestone I never really thought we would, had never really thought about. It's hard to think that it's been five years since we've since anyone has seen my brother."

A few days later on November 23 his truck was found abandoned and burned in a remote area north of Pemberton B.C.

His family says Marshal had no plans to go there and wasn't familiar with the area.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was arson.

Despite an extensive investigation Iwaasa's family is left with more questions than answers.

“It's still as hard as it was when this first started, because we don't know anything more than we did back when Marshall first went missing. So that is really heart wrenching, for sure,” said Tammy Johnson, Iwaasa’s mother.

International attention

Iwaasa's disappearance attracted attention across Canada and internationally.

The Find Marshal Iwaasa Facebook group now has over 16,000 members.

The family is overwhelmed with the support they've received.

Johnson said “people are still asking for bumper stickers and posters of Marshal. So, you know, as, grieving family, we really appreciate that. That helps us to stay strong and helps us to hold on to hope. And that's really all we have at this point is hope.”

Ongoing police investigation

The Lethbridge Police Service still have an ongoing investigation into the disappearance.

So far this year police have investigated about a half-dozen tips form the public but none were substantiated.

Iwaasa's family is hopeful one day someone will come forward with information that will crack the case.

“I always hold out hope that we will find some answers, whatever that may be. I think any answer at this point would be better than never knowing what happened,” said Fogen.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.