Massive charity ski and snowboard sale returns to Calgary this weekend

A giant sale of new and used ski and snowboard gear returns to Calgary this weekend with its largest-ever inventory.

Officials say more than 20,000 items ($2 million worth) will be up for grabs at the annual Calgary New & Used Ski Sale, first held in 1963.

"Most items at the Calgary New & Used Ski Sale are brand new - skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, Nordic and Telemark equipment, winter clothing and related gear," said a Monday news release.

"The bulk of inventory comes from shops clearing out last year’s stock – and pricing gear to make it happen."

The sale runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

On Sunday, a large amount of specially marked items (red tags) will be on sale for 50 per cent off.

The sale is run completely by volunteers – a total of 450 this year – and proceeds go to three charities: the Calgary Ski Club, the Lake Louise Athletic Development Association and the Canadian Ski Patrol – Calgary Zone.

To drop off items for consignment you can head to the Max Bell Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Parking is free with admission, which is $10 per adult and free to youth 16 and under.

For more information om the sale you can visit the Calgary New & Used Ski Sale website.