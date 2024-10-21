CALGARY
Calgary

    • Massive charity ski and snowboard sale returns to Calgary this weekend

    The 2023 Calgary New and Used Ski Sale is held at Max Bell Centre. The 2023 Calgary New and Used Ski Sale is held at Max Bell Centre.
    Share

    A giant sale of new and used ski and snowboard gear returns to Calgary this weekend with its largest-ever inventory.

    Officials say more than 20,000 items ($2 million worth) will be up for grabs at the annual Calgary New & Used Ski Sale, first held in 1963.

    "Most items at the Calgary New & Used Ski Sale are brand new - skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, Nordic and Telemark equipment, winter clothing and related gear," said a Monday news release.

    "The bulk of inventory comes from shops clearing out last year’s stock – and pricing gear to make it happen."

    The sale runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

    On Sunday, a large amount of specially marked items (red tags) will be on sale for 50 per cent off.

    The sale is run completely by volunteers – a total of 450 this year – and proceeds go to three charities: the Calgary Ski Club, the Lake Louise Athletic Development Association and the Canadian Ski Patrol – Calgary Zone.

    To drop off items for consignment you can head to the Max Bell Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

    Parking is free with admission, which is $10 per adult and free to youth 16 and under.

    For more information om the sale you can visit the Calgary New & Used Ski Sale website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News