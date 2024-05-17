Massive fire breaks out at Wrangler Road facility

A massive fire is burning just outside Calgary city limits.

The blaze broke out around 8 p.m. on Thursday, on the eastern edge of Calgary near Glenmore Trail and Stoney Trail S.E.

Smoke and flames could be seen from kilometres away, prompting numerous 911 calls.

The address on Wrangler Road is for the Beaver Grinding and Recycling facility.

According to the company website, it's a family-owned business that recycles untreated waste wood and pallets, which are then converted for other uses.

Fire crews are on the scene.

There's no word on whether there was anyone on-site at the time the fire ignited, or what sparked it.