Matthew Phillips leads the way as Wranglers top Canucks in second straight overtime decision

Matthew Phillips was the difference-maker again Friday night in Abbotsford, scoring the tying goal and then the winner in a shootout as the Calgary Wranglers edged the Canucks 5-4.

It was the second straight overtime triumph for the Wranglers, who who Wednesday when Phillips scored in extra time.

Connor Zary with a goal and two assists, Ben Jones and Nicolas Meloche also had goals for the Wranglers.

Oscar Dansk made 25 saves in net, picking up his fourth win of the season.

With the Wranglers trailing 4-3 in the third, Zary hit Radim Zohorna with a pass. Zohorna spotted Phillips heading for the net and got him the puck. Phillips was knocked down, but not out, as he swatted in a backhand while down on his knees to knot the score at 4-4.

After shootout goals by Connor Zary and Jeremie Poirier, Phillips found the five-hole on Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs for the deciding goal.

The Wranglers and Canucks wrap up their three game mini-series Saturday in Abbotsford. Puck drop is 8 p.m.