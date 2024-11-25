CALGARY
    • Mayor Gondek to give post-budget address on city's vision

    Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be giving a post-budget address on Monday.

    Her remarks will be the keynote speech at a luncheon hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

    The Chamber says the mayor will speak about her vision and strategic priorities for the city.

    The event will get underway at noon, with the mayor sitting down for a fireside chat following her speech.

    Gondek’s address comes after council passed the city’s budget for the next two years on Friday.

    The budget includes a 3.6 per cent increase in property taxes for 2025.

    Gondek said the increase was required to keep up with higher than expected inflation and growth.

    Following the passing of the budget, she called it a “commitment to Calgarians.”

    The budget wasn't without controversy, with six councillors voting against it, believing there were cost cutting measures that could have been implemented.

