Mayor Jyoti Gondek wants Calgary at forefront of worldwide energy transition

Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been named vice president of the World Energy Cities Partnership; a role she believes will encourage global companies to explore ways Calgary can be part of their energy plans.

"It's an honour to be named vice president of the World Energy Cities Partnership, and to put Calgary at the forefront during a pivotal time in worldwide energy transition," Gondek said.

"With this role, I'll be able to help lend Calgary's expertise to the world, and help accelerate the transfer of knowledge we have in this city to other cities in the realm of clean tech and decarbonization."

Gondek succeeds Fahad M. Aljubair, mayor of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, as vice president, and joins WECP president Jesper Frost Rasmussen, mayor of Esbjerg, Denmark.

The WECP president and vice-president are selected by their peers and their 2-year terms begin immediately.

WECP cities are home to many of the world’s largest energy companies which are leading initiatives to build a lower-carbon energy future, developing the full range of energy sources to power the world today and into tomorrow.

During her trip, Gondek will meet with energy companies, carbon capture companies, CCS companies, venture capital firms, Oslo Mayor Anne Lindboe, Stavanger Mayor Sissel Knutsen Hegdal and Amy Baker, Canada’s ambassador to Norway.

"With Calgary being the energy capital of Canada and a leader on the global stage, it makes sense to meet with other energy cities to promote our transformation efforts and to strengthen relationships with countries like Norway," Gondek said.

The WECP was founded in 1995 and these meetings have been happening annually since 1996 so member city mayors can discuss challenges facing the urban landscape today, including sustainable economic development, climate action, and building more resilient cities.

Currently, 18 cities are members of the WECP.

This year’s annual general meeting began August 22 in Stavanger, Norway and wraps up August 25.