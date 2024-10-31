Mayor launches new website to keep Calgarians informed

CALGARY
    Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek speaks at the Alberta Municipalities Conference on Sept. 26, 2024. (CTV News) Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek speaks at the Alberta Municipalities Conference on Sept. 26, 2024. (CTV News)
    Calgary's mayor is going online with her own homepage to help engage with residents and keep them informed of city issues.

    Jyoti Gondek announced her new website, MayorGondek.ca, on X on Wednesday.

    "Let's make Calgary even better together," she said.

    So far, two candidates have stepped forward to announce they are running to replace her as mayor.

    They are Brian Thiessen, a lawyer and the former head of the Calgary Police Commission, and former city councillor Jeff Davison.

    Gondek has not confirmed whether or not she will be running again.

    The next municipal election is scheduled for 2025.

