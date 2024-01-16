CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mayor's Annual Food Drive raises more than $546,000 to help the hungry

    In total, the Mayor's Annual Food Drive raised more than $546,000, which the food bank says is a new record.
    The Calgary Food Bank has revealed the numbers for the Mayor's Annual Food Drive.

    It's now also known which city councillor raised the most.

    This is the second year Coun. Raj Dhaliwal has raised the most in food and funds.

    City councillors who received honourable mention for their efforts included Gian-Carlo Carra, Andre Chabot and Kourtney Penner.

    In total, the Mayor's Annual Food Drive raised more than $546,000, which the food bank says is a new record.

    CEO Melissa From says more than 700 clients have come to rely on the food bank every day for support.

