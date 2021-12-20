Mayor's Community Hockey Challenge a success for southern Alberta food banks

The Mayor's Community Hockey Challenge made a return this week after a few years of being on hiatus. The competition between Lethbridge city staff and various community organizations raised donations and awareness for local food banks and for those involved, it's a need especially heightened during the holidays.

“We came out on top, but who came out on top? The local food banks,” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen, who was between the pipes during Saturday’s game.

This was the first time since 2015 the puck was dropped for the challenge. The friendly face-off raises food and monetary donations for area food banks and was put on pause the last few years but Lethbridge’s new mayor strapped on the goalie pads to bring the game back.

“Anyone we reached out to was more than happy to participate or help out in the planning, so I can’t thank this community enough, everything came together,” said Hyggen.

Admission into Saturday’s game was by donation, whether it be cash, winter clothing or non-perishables food items.

The game benefited the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, the Interfaith Food Bank, the Lethbridge Food Bank, the University of Lethbridge Students’ Union Food Bank and the Lethbridge College Students’ Association Food Bank.

“Christmas can be so hectic and so busy for so many people, but there are people in need and this allows people to enjoy their Christmas and have a good time while also helping those in need so it seems like a perfect event to me,” said Mac Nichol, executive director of the Lethbridge Food Bank.

The hockey game was a way to help ease some of the burden off those in need during the holiday season. Food banks in Lethbridge say December tends to see an increase in demand.

“We understand that food is something that can cost a lot for people especially right now and we see a lot of people needing that service and a push for donations is great right now,” said Nichol.

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen knows all too well the increased need over the holidays and was happy to support the competition.

“I think anything we can do to sort of increase awareness of the needs in our city is worth it. Events like this are great, it brings people together, there’s a purpose for it and it’s fun, but at the same time gives people an opportunity to give,” said Bill Ginther, executive director of the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen.

Ginther says the soup kitchen serves three-meals-a-day, 365-days-a-year to the city’s most vulnerable.

Throughout the hockey game, performances and entertainment organized by Lethbridge Sport Council was provided by the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Timbits game, AHS Lethbridge Community Therapeutic Recreation sledge hockey demonstration, Lethbridge Speed Skating Association, Lethbridge Ringette Association and Southern Alberta Skating Academy.

When all was said and done, the City of Lethbridge’s team made up of municipal employees and the mayor took the game 10-9. Hyggen said he’s prepared to defend that title, which is all for a worthy cause.

“It’ll happen, 2022 will have it back on the ice so looking forward to that,” said Hyggen.

Plans to hold further community challenge events are already being discussed for 2022 and is finding new opportunities to give back to the community.

Saturday’s game collected 615 pounds of food donations and more than $3,000 was raised at the challenge for local food banks.