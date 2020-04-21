CALGARY -- Two southeast McDonald's have been temporarily closed after a worker at each store tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald's Canada confirms that an employee at the Shawnessy location (10-250 Shawville Boulevard S.E.) and an employee at the Walden location (153 Walden Gate S.E.) reported their positive tests on April 20.

Both stores have been closed to the public and are undergoing a thorough cleaning by a third party. McDonald's officials say both stores will remain closed until Alberta Health Services approves their reopening.

According to McDonald's Canada, employees who may have been in close contact with the workers who contracted novel coronavirus have been asked to self-quarantine.

The Walden employee who tested positive last worked on the evening of April 17 while the last shift of the staff member at the Shawnessy location was on the afternoon of April 15.

Anyone who visited these stores on the dates of the workers' last shifts is encouraged by McDonald's Canada to take direction from Alberta Health Services.

The McDonald's locations in Glenmore Landing, Riverbend, and on 17th Ave. S.E. were previously closed due to positive COVID-19 cases but have reopened.