CALGARY -- More than two dozen McDonald's restaurants in the City of Calgary will be allowing customers to eat inside dining rooms again now that a number of health precautions have been put in place.

The reopening of the locations follows the successful rollout of take-out options at 30 Canadian restaurants in the chain, a release says.

Returning customers will be seeing a number of health and safety measures installed in the stores, including hand sanitizer dispensers, floor markers and protective screens at the front counter.

All the high-contact surfaces inside the restaurants will be sanitized frequently, available tables will be appropriately marked for social distancing purposes and the number of guests inside the stores will be limited to stay within Alberta Health's guidelines.

McDonald's restaurants set up inside Walmart stores will also be part of the chain's "gradual and careful approach" to reopening.

"We are continuing to monitor new safety measures in select test McDonald’s in Walmart restaurants. Additional locations will follow as the new measures are proven and to ensure every part of our transition happens at the right time in the right way," said a spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

The Calgary locations to be offering dine-in service are listed below.

Restaurant Name

Restaurant Address

NORTH HILL

507 23RD AVENUE, N.W.

FOREST LAWN

4615 - 17TH AVE SE

CALGARY-NORTH

5221 NORTHLAND DRIVE N.W.

MARLBOROUGH

3660 12TH AVE., N.E.

MIDNAPORE

248 MIDPARK WAY S.E.

BOW BOTTOM

13780 BOW BOTTOM TRAIL, S.E.

HORIZON

2740 - 32ND AVE N.E

HUNTINGTON

6820 - 4TH ST N.W.

GLENMORE

1600 90TH AVE S.W.

FALCONRIDGE

5219 FALSBRIDGE DRIVE N.E.

BOWNESS

8235 BOWRIDGE CRES N.W.

STANLEY PARK

3912 MACLEOD TRAIL S.E.

RIVERBEND

20 RIVERGLEN DRIVE S.E.

MONTEREY SQUARE

1920 68TH STREET N.E.

STEPHENS AVE

222 - 8TH AVENUE SOUTH WEST

STADIUM #2

2320 16TH AVE.NW.

SHAWNESSY

10 250 SHAWVILLE BLVD. SE

DOUGLAS

11550 - 24TH STREET S.E.

BARLOW & PEIGAN

4545 25TH STREET SE

CALGARY DOWNTOWN

709 - 8th Street SW

PANORAMA

#300,177 COUNTRY HILLS BLVD.NW

SUNRIDGE WAY

2665 SUNRIDGE WAY NE

FOOTHILLS

5326 - 72nd Ave SE

SHEPARD'S

109-5222 - 130th Ave. SE

DEERFOOT MEADOWS

1400 - 33 Heritage Meadows Way S.E.

AVIATION

222 Aviation Blvd NE

VILLAGE SQUARE

2680 52nd Street N.E.

EAST HILLS

5000-250 East Hills Sq. S E

DEERFOOT TRAIL

951 64TH AVENUE NE

SAGE HILL

35 Sage Hill Crossing NW

WALDEN GATE

153 WALDEN GATE SE