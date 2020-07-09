Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
McDonald's to reopen dining rooms at 31 Calgary locations
McDonald's restaurants across Canada, including more than a dozen in Calgary, will reopen dining rooms for customers. (File)
CALGARY -- More than two dozen McDonald's restaurants in the City of Calgary will be allowing customers to eat inside dining rooms again now that a number of health precautions have been put in place.
The reopening of the locations follows the successful rollout of take-out options at 30 Canadian restaurants in the chain, a release says.
Returning customers will be seeing a number of health and safety measures installed in the stores, including hand sanitizer dispensers, floor markers and protective screens at the front counter.
All the high-contact surfaces inside the restaurants will be sanitized frequently, available tables will be appropriately marked for social distancing purposes and the number of guests inside the stores will be limited to stay within Alberta Health's guidelines.
McDonald's restaurants set up inside Walmart stores will also be part of the chain's "gradual and careful approach" to reopening.
"We are continuing to monitor new safety measures in select test McDonald’s in Walmart restaurants. Additional locations will follow as the new measures are proven and to ensure every part of our transition happens at the right time in the right way," said a spokesperson in an email to CTV News.
The Calgary locations to be offering dine-in service are listed below.
|
Restaurant Name
|
Restaurant Address
|
NORTH HILL
|
507 23RD AVENUE, N.W.
|
FOREST LAWN
|
4615 - 17TH AVE SE
|
CALGARY-NORTH
|
5221 NORTHLAND DRIVE N.W.
|
MARLBOROUGH
|
3660 12TH AVE., N.E.
|
MIDNAPORE
|
248 MIDPARK WAY S.E.
|
BOW BOTTOM
|
13780 BOW BOTTOM TRAIL, S.E.
|
HORIZON
|
2740 - 32ND AVE N.E
|
HUNTINGTON
|
6820 - 4TH ST N.W.
|
GLENMORE
|
1600 90TH AVE S.W.
|
FALCONRIDGE
|
5219 FALSBRIDGE DRIVE N.E.
|
BOWNESS
|
8235 BOWRIDGE CRES N.W.
|
STANLEY PARK
|
3912 MACLEOD TRAIL S.E.
|
RIVERBEND
|
20 RIVERGLEN DRIVE S.E.
|
MONTEREY SQUARE
|
1920 68TH STREET N.E.
|
STEPHENS AVE
|
222 - 8TH AVENUE SOUTH WEST
|
STADIUM #2
|
2320 16TH AVE.NW.
|
SHAWNESSY
|
10 250 SHAWVILLE BLVD. SE
|
DOUGLAS
|
11550 - 24TH STREET S.E.
|
BARLOW & PEIGAN
|
4545 25TH STREET SE
|
CALGARY DOWNTOWN
|
709 - 8th Street SW
|
PANORAMA
|
#300,177 COUNTRY HILLS BLVD.NW
|
SUNRIDGE WAY
|
2665 SUNRIDGE WAY NE
|
FOOTHILLS
|
5326 - 72nd Ave SE
|
SHEPARD'S
|
109-5222 - 130th Ave. SE
|
DEERFOOT MEADOWS
|
1400 - 33 Heritage Meadows Way S.E.
|
AVIATION
|
222 Aviation Blvd NE
|
VILLAGE SQUARE
|
2680 52nd Street N.E.
|
EAST HILLS
|
5000-250 East Hills Sq. S E
|
DEERFOOT TRAIL
|
951 64TH AVENUE NE
|
SAGE HILL
|
35 Sage Hill Crossing NW
|
WALDEN GATE
|
153 WALDEN GATE SE