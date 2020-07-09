CALGARY -- More than two dozen McDonald's restaurants in the City of Calgary will be allowing customers to eat inside dining rooms again now that a number of health precautions have been put in place.

The reopening of the locations follows the successful rollout of take-out options at 30 Canadian restaurants in the chain, a release says.

Returning customers will be seeing a number of health and safety measures installed in the stores, including hand sanitizer dispensers, floor markers and protective screens at the front counter.

All the high-contact surfaces inside the restaurants will be sanitized frequently, available tables will be appropriately marked for social distancing purposes and the number of guests inside the stores will be limited to stay within Alberta Health's guidelines.

McDonald's restaurants set up inside Walmart stores will also be part of the chain's "gradual and careful approach" to reopening.

"We are continuing to monitor new safety measures in select test McDonald’s in Walmart restaurants. Additional locations will follow as the new measures are proven and to ensure every part of our transition happens at the right time in the right way," said a spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

The Calgary locations to be offering dine-in service are listed below.