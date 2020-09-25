CALGARY -- McKenzie Drive S.E. is closed after a late afternoon incident in which a vehicle in motion plowed into a number of parked vehicles.

The incident took place around 5:20 p.m., around Mckenzie Drive and McKinley Way, when a vehicle hit a number of parked cars.

A man in his 30's was transported to Foothills hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition, according to EMS.

No one else was injured.

No other information was available.