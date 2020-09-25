Advertisement
McKenzie Drive closed after vehicle collision
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Friday, September 25, 2020 8:52PM MDT Last Updated Friday, September 25, 2020 9:16PM MDT
A man is in stable, non-life threatening condition after he drove his vehicle into a number of parked cars Friday in southeast Calgary. (Photo courtesy Glen Bell)
CALGARY -- McKenzie Drive S.E. is closed after a late afternoon incident in which a vehicle in motion plowed into a number of parked vehicles.
The incident took place around 5:20 p.m., around Mckenzie Drive and McKinley Way, when a vehicle hit a number of parked cars.
A man in his 30's was transported to Foothills hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition, according to EMS.
No one else was injured.
No other information was available.