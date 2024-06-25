McKenzie Towne residents donating to help displaced neighbours
Residents living in the southeast Calgary community of McKenzieTowne are pulling together to help neighbours impacted by a massive condo fire on Sunday night.
Flames tore through large portions of a Prestwick Villas SE condo complex, displacing residents living in 48 units.
No one was seriously injured, but more than 100 Calgarians had to be evacuated.
McKenzie Towne council says 14 families are now without a place to stay.
"It’s devastating," council community relations worker Bree Moore said.
"But it’s also amazing how many people want to help."
The council put a call out on Monday, asking for donations of emergency supplies, things like clothes, shoes, toys, toiletries and gift cards.
They say the response has been overwhelming.
"We had to turn two rooms into donations centres because (so many) people wanted to help," Moore said.
More than a dozen volunteers sorted through the items on Tuesday, at times helping some of the displaced families pick up donations.
Many of them had no home insurance, according to Moore.
"So there was definitely an appetite to help, and when we heard about the unfortunate luck of our neighbours, it just brought us closer as a community," she said.
"Everyone is stepping up in every single way, which is incredible."
That even includes looking for accommodations, Moore said.
The council has started to take applications for those with extra space who are able to temporarily help out one of the 14 families.
To learn more, or to pitch in with donations, Calgarians are asked to email crm@mtcouncil.com.
