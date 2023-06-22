Medical lead walks away from Indigenous Wellness Core after Hinshaw's job offer is revoked

Dr. Esther Tailfeathers, medical lead at Alberta Health Services' Indigenous Wellness Core, has resigned after a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health was revoked. Dr. Esther Tailfeathers, medical lead at Alberta Health Services' Indigenous Wellness Core, has resigned after a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health was revoked.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina