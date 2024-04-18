Medicine Hat doctor sanctioned by tribunal over inappropriate sexual contact with patient

A Medicine Hat family physician has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta after being found guilty of sexual touching of a vulnerable patient.

The June 2017 incident involved a developmentally-delayed man whose mother testified to the tribunal that he told her that Dr. Gebhardt touched him in a sexual manner while he was alone with the doctor in his office.

Dr. Ian Gebhardt’s practice permit was suspended for 20 months, with 17.5 months already served.

The remaining time is being held in abeyance “pending compliance with the Tribunal’s remaining orders,” the statement issued by the CPSA said, as “Gebhardt was already out of practice.”

A chaperone who is a regulated health professional has been required to be present for all of Gebhardt’s patient encounters since 2022.

He must also participate in a multi-disciplinary assessment at his own cost, and his practice permit depends on the outcome of the assessment, with the hearing tribunal retaining the authority to dictate the terms.

Gebhardt is also liable for two-thirds of the cost of the investigation and hearing.

The doctor has appealed the finding of unprofessional conduct made by the hearing tribunal. Meanwhile, the CPSA’s complaint director has appealed the decision to suspend Gebhardt’s practice permit rather than cancel his registration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.