Meet Marcel, Calgary's first baby of 2023

The province has a new policy that it no longer announces the first-born baby of the year, but the mom of the first-born Calgary baby of 2023 has a different opinion.

Meet Marcel Duquette, all eight pounds, one ounce of him, who arrived at 12:07 a.m. on Jan.1, 2023 at Rockyview Hospital in southwest Calgary to mom KeSandra **(Cassandra) Duquette and dad Philipe Dubuc.

Mom KeSandra Duquette with baby Marcel, who was first baby born in Calgary in 2023

KeSandra said the birth of Marcel was pretty smooth sailing.

"It was a completely different experience than with my last two!" she said. "It felt like Philipe and I knew exactly what to do and when to do it. And my labour was so much smoother than with my other two and our little guy was here in 10.5 hours from start to finish."

"The feelings of being a parent are some of the strongest ones that I have ever felt," she added. "From the overwhelming love you feel when you first look at your children, to the pride you feel watching them grow into their own person with their own personalities.

Marcel Duquette, Jan. 1, 2023, was Calgary's first baby

"It has been the best moments of my life," she said. "Parenthood is truly such a blessing and I am so grateful every day. It's such an exciting time for all of us (Mom, Dad, older brother and two older sisters) to have another baby to love, who also chose to be Calgary's first baby of the year (confirmed by hospital staff at [the] delivering hospital, Rockyview."