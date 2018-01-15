A popular road race that was scrapped last fall after organizers determined there was too much red tape to host the event is being brought back in September.

Melissa’s Road Race has been around for decades and was started as a way to bring tourists to Banff after the peak summer season.

The race features 5k, 10k and half marathon routes in Banff National Park and upwards of 20,000 people descend on the mountain town each year to participate and take in the event.

Last fall, organizers announced the end of the event saying that there were just too many obstacles in the way to host the race.

On Monday, the race’s organizers announced a partnership with the Banff Marathon to bring back the event on September 22, 2018.

“We are honoured to carry on the tradition of this legendary running event. It is an important event for runners and the community” said Banff Marathon Event Director Paul Regensburg in a statement. “We are excited to work with the Melissa’s group to ensure the event preserves everything that makes it so special – the fun, mountain beauty, music, great shirts, picturesque run courses and the incredible spirit.”

The Running Room is a long-term supporter of the event and will be back as a major sponsor this year.

Registration for Melissa’s Road Race starts on January 25th. Click HERE for more information.