Memorial donuts being sold in support of slain Edmonton police officers
A Crossfield, Alta., bakery is creating something special in memory of Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan, who were shot to death last week.
The Donut Man has been busy news of the two officers' deaths broke. The owners were particularly motivated, creating a special memorial donut, because 30-year-old Ryan was a member of their family.
"We were asked by one of the families if we could do a memorial ribbon donut. Of course, we jumped at the opportunity to honor my cousin's son Brett and his partner Travis," the company wrote in a Facebook post.
Ryan and Jordan were shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy on March 16, when they were responding to a domestic disturbance at an Edmonton apartment building.
Both officers were rushed to hospital but later died.
The memorial ribbon donuts are now being sold by The Donut Man, with all proceeds going toward the GoFundMe campaign established to help the officers' families.
Since it has been making the donuts, the owners say they are overwhelmed by an "outpouring of love and support" from the community.
"Thank you for your support, encouragement, condolences (and) prayers. Please keep all first responders in your thoughts. They are all suffering with this loss too."
The Donut Man says the memorial donuts will be available up to and including the day of the memorial service, which is scheduled for March 27.
The bakery has also set up a book of condolences and a donation jar for anyone looking to give a little extra support to the families.
