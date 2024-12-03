Memorial for CTV Calgary broadcaster Darrel Janz

Please join us for a special presentation of the celebration of life for Darrel Janz, a longtime Calgary broadcaster who died last month.

The service will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Centre Street Church, 3900 Second St. N.E.

It will also be available live on CTV Calgary's website.

Janz died Nov. 2 surrounded by his family. He was 83.