Meow Foundation buys the Regal Cat Cafe

The Meow Foundation, a local cat rescue, has bought the Regal Cat Café.

A spokesperson for the Meow Foundation said the move makes sense, as the two organizations have been partners for a long time.

Visitors to the café won't notice any changes.

"These are friendly cats, gregarious and social cats," said Meow Foundation's Rachel Nadler. "If you want to spend time with one and maybe aren't allowed to have one, or can't have one in your home, or if you're looking to adopt, you can come and spend your appointment time with them and get to know them."

Rachel Nadler from Meow Foundation

You can still grab a coffee, visit with the cats, and adopt one if you choose to.

The Meow Foundation adopts close to 1,000 cats a year.