Merchandise from five-year-old's t-shirt business stolen along with family van

A little boy with a budding t-shirt business faced a major setback last week when the family mini-van was stolen outside of his northwest home.

Five-year-old Nixon Thorne's custom motocross-themed t-shirts and the cash from his recent sales were inside the now-stolen vehicle, but the young artist-entrepreneur and his mom say they aren't letting the ordeal get them down.

Last week, he set up a table outside the Wild Rose motocross track in Calgary and made about $60.

But on Friday last week, his business faced its first obstacle.

"Someone stole our vehicle. It was just a lot to handle. It was upsetting, violating," said Stephanie Cowan, Nixon's mom.

Police confirm a vehicle was reported missing from the 4000 block of 40 Street N.W. between late Friday night and Saturday morning.

Nixon's mom says she just moved the family to Calgary from British Columbia and recently bought the mini-van with hopes for road trips, and for more shirt sales at the track.

She's also looking to replace the car seats for her son and daughter that were also stolen with the van, a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

She's also looking for work and a fresh start, but this latest setback isn't knocking either of them off course.

"It's just things. Things are replaceable. We have insurance. All that matters is (Nixon's) happiness," she said.

The little boy's mom is already impressed with her son's can-do attitude, as he's already begun to renew his inventory.

"He said he can just make another one and it will be fine. He really enjoys it," she said.

