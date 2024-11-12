Mid-week highs three times warmer than average

More warm weather is expected for Calgary and southern Alberta this week.

Stronger, dry winds descending down the Alberta side of the Rockies will elevate temperatures over the next few days with Calgary forecast to hit at least 9 C, or three times warmer than the average daily high of 3 C.

Wind gusts in the southern portion of the province will peak around 70 km/h early in the day Tuesday, and ease back to around 50 km/h in the afternoon.

In Calgary, the peak sustained winds are likely to reach 15 to 20 kilometres per hour in the afternoon with gusts closer to 30 to 40 km/h.

As a part of this weather pattern rain and snow is likely to fall in southern British Columbia on Tuesday and Wednesday, but that moisture should remain on the western side of the Rockies.

Snow is expected for the northeastern corner of Alberta and the northern half of Saskatchewan over the next few days but, again, that will not extend into the central of southern portions of either province.

Both the daytime highs and overnight lows in Calgary will start to cool off on Friday but those values will remain above seasonal until early next week.