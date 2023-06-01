Milan Lucic continues to celebrate his gold medal at the World Hockey Championships

Milan Lucic has accomplished a lot in his hockey career, but the one thing that was missing was playing for his country on the world stage.

That all changed this month, when Lucic was invited to represent Canada at the World Hockey Championships in Finland and Latvia.

Lucic says it was great going over with a couple of his teammates.

"Once I found out that (MacKenzie) Weegar and (Tyler) Toffoli were going to go and play for Team Canada, I actually personally had reached out to Hockey Canada to see if they had a spot for me so I could represent Canada as well," the big forward said.

"Like I said I hadn't done it before," he added. "(Canadian general manager) Doug Armstrong called me back and told me there was a spot for me and thankfully and luckily I got to be a part of it."

UNBELIEVABLE EXPERIENCE

Lucic had two goals and two assists for Canada at the worlds and continues to celebrate the victory. He made a trip to CTV Calgary on Thursday with trophy in hand.

Lucic said it was an unbelievable experience and something he'll never forget.

He said playing overseas made it extra special.

"It's that national pride, it's that national cheer," the 34-year-old said.

"It's kind of what you see with Canada when the world juniors are here and the Canadian fans get going and cheering for their country. It was pretty cool to see and pretty cool to be a part of, so it's definitely something that I'll remember forever."

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENT

On July 1st, Lucic becomes an unrestricted free agent. That means he's free to go to any team he wants.

While he won't rule out a return to Calgary, Lucic says he's going to explore all of his options.

"Obviously a lot going on this summer and we're a month away from free agency. For me at this point you've got to weigh all of your options and I'm not saying Calgary is not an option for me. The last four years have been great," he said.

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic. (File photo)

"I've really enjoyed being a Calgarian," he added. "Me and my family have really embraced it. Flames Nation and Calgary have been really great to me and my family. There's going to be a lot going on and a lot of conversations that I'm going to have and like I said, I need to weigh all of my options and that's the kind of process moving forward here for the next month."