Mild stretch of weather continues for Calgary

We are almost half way through November and so far overall conditions have been warm and dry. That trend isn’t expected to change anytime soon for southern Alberta.

Thursday is shaping up to be another above seasonal day with a high of 9 C this afternoon. The normal high for this time in November is 2C!

There is wet weather on the west side of the Rockies that could make road conditions slick around the B.C. border heading into the Kootenays but most of that precipitation is being blocked by the mountains.

The most significant weather in the forecast for Calgary today will be some clouds and calm winds. Not much to complain about today!

By the time we get to the weekend, we will start to see those temperatures start to return closer to normal but will still be punching above seasonal right through to Monday.

Conditions-wise, it seems to be late Sunday that another low pressure system from B.C. could produce some evening flurries over Calgary that may linger into Monday as well, but models are a bit all over the place this far out.

We will get a better idea of what precipitation, if any, we could get by Friday.