CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mild temperatures in Calgary will last for a couple more days

    Share

    Same idea for Wednesday as days previous.

    We will hold on to these mild temperatures for a couple more days in Calgary.

    The clouds will increase throughout the day, and the winds will pick up to 40 later in the afternoon. 

    The temperature will start to decline on Friday to 6, and by Saturday we will have more of a normal daytime high for this time of year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News