Milk River Emergency Department temporarily closed Thursday

Milk River Emergency Department will be temporarily closed Thursday – but this time it’s not because of a doctor shortage.

Required repairs and maintenance of the health centre’s medical gas and vacuum system need to be done.

The ER will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday.

During the closure, nursing staff will remain on-site and have access to portable oxygen tanks for long-term care residents.

Patients requiring assistance are asked to call 911 in a medical emergency or go to the Lethbridge or Raymond health centres.