Million-dollar phone call: Calgary lottery subscriber wins big
A Calgary man says he'll be enjoying his retired life a bit differently thanks to a lottery win this spring.
James Wallace said he picked up the phone on June 1 to hear from a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) representative that his subscription to the Lotto 6/49 had paid off.
The man won $1 million in the May 31 draw and phone calls are made as a courtesy to major prize winners, officials said.
"I can't believe it," Wallace said during the call. "This is phenomenal!"
He says he'll be sharing some of the money with his family and friends, but will also be using it to enhance his retirement.
The WCLC says players can use the same numbers for multiple draws, up to a full year. It says Wallace has been a subscriber since 2015.
