Missing Calgary children located safe
Police say two children who went missing on Monday night have been found.
There are no further details about the incident.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
Prince Harry's effort to pay for British police protection fails in court
A London judge ruled Tuesday against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain.
Police in Portugal resume search for Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007
Police on Tuesday renewed the search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in 2007, with officers digging and scraping the surface of land near a dam close to where she went missing in southern Portugal.
Disgraced children's TV entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93
Rolf Harris, the veteran entertainer whose decades-long career as a family favourite on British and Australian television was shattered when he was convicted of sexual assaults on young girls, has died. He was 93.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
Edmonton
-
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Two high-profile conservatives post video in support of Alberta NDP
Multiple Progressive Conservatives are making it known that they will not be voting for the United Conservative Party.
Vancouver
-
Rain dampens danger of wildfires in northeastern B.C., evacuation orders lifted
All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger.
-
Emergency officials keeping close eye on rising Fraser River
Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Fraser River as it continues to rise.
-
Doctors concerned more people using cannabis during pregnancy
Researchers say an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to cannabis use by pregnant women is raising concerns about risks including preterm labour, low birth weight and negative effects on the baby's developing brain.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts Health Protection Act order, ends weekly COVID-19 reports
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday. The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteer with disability strives to empower others to live positively
A B.C. man who lost use of left hand due to a childhood brain tumour helps others with disabilities and inspires his community to have a positive outlook on life.
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.
-
Nanaimo family stranded in Rome after flight cancelled due to near pilot strike at WestJet
A smooth weekend hasn’t been the case for some Island travellers. Many have come to expect busy ferry terminals and roadways, but one Nanaimo family has been caught up in a near strike at WestJet.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada launches new verified traveller program at several airports
Canada is launching a new verified traveller program next month, Canada’s Minister of Transportation announced on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kyle Dubas speaks out for first time since outed as Toronto Maple Leafs GM
Kyle Dubas is speaking out for the first time since he says the team decided to go 'in a different direction' and outed him as the Toronto Maple Leaf general manger.
-
Popular Ontario beach makes list of best 50 in North America
A popular Ontario getaway spot has been ranked as one of the 50 best beaches in North America.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 Montreal cold case after suspect's body exhumed
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
-
Pierre Poilievre and Francois Legault to meet for the first time
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, will meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault for the first time on Tuesday. Topics of discussion will include the economy, energy transition, French language and immigration.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada launches new verified traveller program at several airports
Canada is launching a new verified traveller program next month, Canada’s Minister of Transportation announced on Tuesday.
-
Sparks group adds Dragons' Den investors as Senators fans await ownership decision
As Ottawa Senators fans anxiously wait to find out who will own their hockey team, one of the bidders is continuing to add new investors to their lineup.
-
Cyclist struck on Prince of Wales Drive near Arboretum
A cyclist suffered minor injuries when a driver struck them with a vehicle near the Arboretum on Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are ongoing after officers were dispatched to Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
-
Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
Saskatoon
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Husky
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
Video farewell for Prince Albert police chief taken down following 'ongoing and persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Northern Ontario
-
Armed masked men tied up employees, robbed business in Grey Highlands: OPP
Provincial police seek to identify two armed masked men accused of robbing a financial business in Grey Highlands.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
Roundabout construction will close part of Sudbury’s Maley Drive this summer
Road construction this summer on Maley Drive will include a new roundabout aimed at addressing the traffic bottleneck at the corner of Frood Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10:30
LIVE AT 10:30 | Winnipeg announcing measures to increase enforcement of derelict and vacant properties
The City of Winnipeg is set to announce initiatives on Tuesday morning to increase enforcement surrounding derelict and vacant properties.
-
-
Winnipeg police investigating assault on bus
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an assault on a transit bus that sent one person to hospital last week.
Regina
-
Tribute concert memoralizes Pat Steel, long-time vocalist for Regina's Bob Moyer Big Band
It's a sound that once attracted huge crowds to dance halls across the country. The Bob Moyer Big Band first serenaded Regina audiences in the 1950s and is one of the few remaining from that era.
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Husky
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.