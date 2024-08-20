CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing kayaker found safe along South Saskatchewan River: police

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    

    A woman who was reported missing during a kayak trip down the South Saskatchewan River has been located safe.

    The woman, 40, was found by Halo Air Ambulance during an aerial search along the river, police say.

    “Police thank RCMP, Halo, the media and public for their assistance,” Lethbridge police said in a news release.

    No further information is being released by police.

