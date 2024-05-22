CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing man found, Calgary police say

    Calgary police
    Calgary police say a man who went missing in Auburn Bay has been found.

    Officials sent out an alert about the disappearance on Wednesday afternoon.

    In an update Thursday morning, police said the man has been found.

    No further details are being released.

