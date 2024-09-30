CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing teen found safe, police say

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    Share

    A teenager who went missing in Calgary two weeks ago has been found safe, police said Tuesday.

    Officials alerted the public to the teen's disappearance on Monday.

    In an update on Tuesday, police said the teen was found.

    There are no further updates.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News