CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames have named Mitch Love as head coach of their AHL affiliate team, the Stockton Heat.

Love has been head coach of the Saskatoon Blades since 2018, during which time they advanced to the WHL playoffs in two consecutive seasons and posted a 95-44-12-4 record for a .665 winning percentage (top five in the WHL over that span).

Before that, Love, who hails from Quesnel, B.C., was an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips for seven season.

Love’s coaching resume also includes Hockey Canada tutelage since 2015 and he has been a member of the coaching staffs for Canada’s U17, U18 and U20 programs, including winning a gold medal at the 2020 World Junior Championships followed by a silver medal at the 2021 tournament.

Love played five seasons in the WHL with Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Everett, which he captained in his final junior season.

After turning pro in 2005, Love played six seasons between the American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League and Central Hockey League, being named Man of the Year by his respective teams in Albany (2006-2007) and Lake Erie (2007-2008), an award presented annually to a player for his outstanding contributions to his local community and charitable organizations.

The Heat coaching staff this season includes assistant coach Joe Cirella and goaltender coach Thomas Speer and another assistant coach is expected to be named in the coming weeks.