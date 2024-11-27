Mobile mammography service coming to Nanton, Alta.

Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Nanton, Alta., next month.

Mammograms are an X-ray of the breast used to detect early signs of cancer.

In a Wednesday news release, AHS said mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early when treatment may work better.

"Getting screened for breast cancer saves lives," AHS said.

The trailer will be parked at the Nanton Baptist Church, located at 2410 26 Ave., on Dec. 12 and 13. and will serve women ages 45 to 74 – the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.

Screening is free for eligible individuals, but appointments are required.

To book an appointment or learn more about the program you can call 1-800-667-0604.

For more information, you can visit ScreeningForLife.ca.