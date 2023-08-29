Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip

Sheena Empiringham and her son Atreyu are among those who went missing after setting out on a rafting trip on the Old Man River on Aug. 27, 2023. (Supplied/Lethbridge Police Service) Sheena Empiringham and her son Atreyu are among those who went missing after setting out on a rafting trip on the Old Man River on Aug. 27, 2023. (Supplied/Lethbridge Police Service)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina