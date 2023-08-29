Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
The Lethbridge Police Service says Sheena Empiringham, her son Atreyu and another individual set out on a raft to look for ammonite.
Officials did not share any information about the third person, including anything about their relationship with Sheena and Atreyu.
Family members last spoke to the group on Sunday, when they said they were running out of food and water, police said.
The next day, they received a text message from Sheena, who told them the battery in her phone was about to die, but she would charge it and call them back.
"Family has not heard from them since," police said in a release. "LPS are concerned for the safety of the three."
Family members told police the group was dropped off by a friend at the Old Man River, but weren't able to provide a name or number for that person.
Lethbridge police are now reaching out to the public to locate that individual, who may have more information about where they launched their raft, when they were last seen or where they could be.
Anyone who has seen Sheena or Atreyu or has information about their trip is asked to contact the LPS non-emergency line at 403-328-4444.
