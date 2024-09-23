Montgomery businesses call for city support in wake of water main failure and repairs

After four months of water conservation measures, the City of Calgary has lifted all restrictions.

The decision, announced by Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Sunday, brought relief to residents and businesses alike.

While the restrictions posed an inconvenience for gardeners and homeowners, they had a particularly severe impact on local businesses.

Myles Sidorak, owner of Naiad Irrigation Systems, estimated a loss of $250,000 due to the reduced demand for his services.

"Our plan was this year to break even because we are a young company, but we are going to lose $250,000," Sidorak said.

Sidorak also says the restrictions and their effect on business took an emotional toll.

"I've had many sleepless nights. My daughter keeps on asking me, 'When are the water restrictions going to be lifted, dad?' So that was kind of the nice part, this weekend, is I got to tell my daughter the water restrictions are lifted, so my daughter is happier now because you can see the stress on my face every day," he said.

Businesses along 16 Avenue N.W. through Montgomery were also hit hard as waterline repairs closed the road and limited access to storefronts.

Pazzer's Pub on the corner of Home Road and 16 Avenue experienced significant losses.

Saravanan Senniappan, the pub's owner, reported an 80 per cent drop in business.

"My employees, my customers, everyone is affected," Senniappan said.

"I need a couple more years of good business to get back to normal."

Senniappan wants the city to provide financial compensation to businesses impacted by the restrictions but he isn't hopeful.

He also owns Big Fish and Open Range in Marda Loop, where ongoing construction has, by his estimate, cost him more than $500,000.

When the city offered compensation for businesses there, he received $5,000.

"It's not going to go any way to save my business or save my employees moving forward, right? … And that $5,000, we just paid the one month property tax. My rent is $25,000. I have 45 employees in that location," Senniappan said.

He says if the city is contemplating a similar compensation plan for Montgomery, it need not bother.

"If you're going to give me $5,000, just keep it," he said.

"Use it to fix other water mains."

City administration has indicated it is working with businesses to assess needs and determine appropriate support measures.

However, it has not yet provided details on specific compensation plans.

Sonya Sharp, councillor for Ward 1, suggests there are grants the city could access to assist business improvement areas (BIAs) with upgrading infrastructure and appearances to lure back customers.

"There are ways we can support the BIA, such as by putting more money into painting light standards and making the streets more beautiful," she said.

While the water restrictions have been lifted, the city's infrastructure work will continue to disrupt traffic in certain areas.

The city plans to address hot spots along Parkdale Boulevard between 26 Street and 27 Street N.W.

The work will not require any water restrictions but could impact traffic flow.

That work is expected to start in October and run through November.