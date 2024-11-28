Month-long Lethbridge police project leads to 26 arrests, 63 charges, seizure of drugs

A month-long project undertaken by Lethbridge police has resulted in 26 people arrested, 63 criminal charges filed and more than $95, 5000 worth of drugs seized.

The project was a city-wide endeavour that targeted street-level drug traffickers in an effort to disrupt the distribution of drugs in the community, along with the resulting crime and disorder that follows.

The operation, which was launched in mid-October and finished earlier this week, featured a series of short-term investigations and collaborations with the Alberta Sheriffs and a number of Lethbridge police units including the crime suppression team, property crimes unit and field operations division.

Police executed nine separate search warrants, eight arrest warrants, seized six vehicles and more than $22,000 in cash proceeds of crime.

They also seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, narcotics, MDMA, psilocybin, six firearms and more than a dozen weapons including knives, tasers and a crossbow.

Police are also conducting an ongoing enforcement project downtown that targets high-frequency offenders who operate in high-crime areas.

“The results of this collaborative project are significant and represent the ongoing commitment by LPS and our law enforcement partners to continue targeting offenders who prey on our vulnerable population and wreak havoc on our community,” said Insp. Jason Dobirstein, who oversees the criminal Investigation division, in a media release

“While the arrests and seizures most certainly disrupted the sale, flow and consumption of drugs in our community, we know our efforts will be short-lived," he added. "We are committed to continuing the deployment of resources to target the city’s most prolific drug offenders.”

