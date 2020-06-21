CALGARY -- Wild weather caused flooding in Calgary on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the second storm to hit in the last week.

There are reports of flooding from McKnight Boulevard to 36 Street.

Three lanes on the Deerfoot are closed due to water pooling, and there are traffic tie-ups as vehicles try to drive through the water or find alternate routes.

It’s unclear how much damage has been caused, but many residents are still cleaning up from the hail storm last Saturday.