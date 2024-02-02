More seasonal temperatures to sink in this weekend and stick around for a bit

Well, it couldn't stay this warm forever -- especially since it's February!

Hopefully, you've been able to enjoy this spring-like weather before more seasonal temperatures arrive.

Saturday will kick off with a little rain in Calgary (three to six millimetres are possible) and then by late Saturday, the rain will transition into snow (two to three centimetres are likely).

Here is a snapshot of Saturday:

Here is a look at the rainfall amounts forecasted for our area Friday night to Saturday night:

Here is a look at snow amounts forecasted for our area Saturday night through Sunday:

Keep in mind, we are starting off with some rain, then when the snow starts, it will melt on contact with the ground because the ground is so warm.

As temperatures dip below freezing on Saturday night, all of this will freeze on the roads and sidewalks.

Then, we will have more snowfall on top of the ice.

This will make for very slippery driving and walking conditions, so be careful if you have to head out.

A few snowflakes could carry into Monday morning before this is all said and done.

Our daytime high on Sunday will be in the minus single digits and our highs will remain in the minus single digits for a seven-day stretch.

This is much closer to where we should be for this time of year (normal is -1 C right now).

Feel free to send in your rainy and snowy pics this weekend when it is safe to do so! CalgaryWeatherPics@bellmedia.ca.